The perfect pick-me-up! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sweetly showed gratitude for the staff who are taking on the coronavirus pandemic.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” Kensington Palace tweeted on Thursday, March 26. “#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS.”

In the video, George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 23 months, excitedly clapped to express appreciation for health care employees in the U.K. The youngest of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s children stood in the middle of his older siblings, occasionally looking up at George and Charlotte to make sure he was following their example. The trio wore big smiles and even giggled during the clip.

The royal family has been personally affected by the pandemic. Clarence House revealed on Wednesday, March 25, that Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last few days as usual,” the statement read.

Duchess Camilla was tested too, but her results were negative. “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the statement continued. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

As for how Charles, 71, ended up with the illness, the statement noted that “it is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Other members of the royal family are self-isolating elsewhere. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and son Archie, 10 months, are in Canada, while Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are staying at Windsor Castle.

The monarch, 93, “remains in good health,” according to Buckingham Palace, despite her son’s diagnosis. “The queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

