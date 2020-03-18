Their new normal. Prince William and Duchess Kate’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be home-schooled amid the coronavirus outbreak, Us Weekly confirms.

Students at Thomas’s Battersea in London’s Notting Hill neighborhood will transition to “remote learning” next week using online sources, the school said in a Wednesday, March 18, statement.

“Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March,” a spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools said. “From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”

The statement continued, “In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (such as those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday, 26 March. We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times.”

George, 6, has been attending Thomas’s Battersea, which is about three miles from the royal family’s home, since 2017. Charlotte, 4, joined him for her first day two years later.

The Duke, 37, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, brought the little ones to school in September 2019. “Very excited,” William, who also shares his 22-month-old son, Prince Louis, with his wife, said at the time.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas’s Battersea,” Simon O’Malley, headmaster at the school, said in a statement. “We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

