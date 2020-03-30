Back in action. Prince Charles has completed his isolation period one week after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation,” a spokesperson for Clarence House confirms to Us Weekly.

A palace official, meanwhile, told the BBC on Monday, March 30, that Charles, 71, is in good health and following the government’s restrictions.

The U.K. government’s medical guidelines state that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate for seven days, while others living in their household should self-isolate for two weeks.

Clarence House announced on Wednesday, March 25, that Charles had contracted the virus after “displaying mild symptoms.” His wife, Duchess Camilla, tested negative.

The prince continued to work from his home office in Scotland after his diagnosis. Clarence House said via Twitter on Thursday, March 26, that he was “enormously touched” by fans’ “kind words” in wake of the news.

Multiple outlets reported last week that Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, called their father after hearing about his positive test results. Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, assured royal watchers that Queen Elizabeth II remained “in good health” and had not seen her son since March 12.

While Clarence House stated on Wednesday that it was “not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus,” the news of his diagnosis came days after he attended an event with Prince Albert II. The Monacan royal tested positive for the coronavirus on March 19.

“I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands. I was at the other end of the table, way far away,” Albert, 62, said on the French radio network RTL on Thursday. “We nodded hello to one another, so I don’t think I can really be accused of contaminating him. There were a lot of other people around at the congress center, and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days. [He] had a number of other opportunities to catch it.”

