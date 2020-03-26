Thankful. Prince Charles expressed gratitude to those wishing him a speedy recovery as he battles coronavirus amid the global pandemic.

“Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness,” Clarence House tweeted on Thursday, March 26. “He is enormously touched by your kind words.”

Clarence House announced on Wednesday, March 25, that Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home through the last few days as usual,” the statement said.

Duchess Camilla, meanwhile, was negative for coronavirus when tested. Nevertheless, the couple “are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

Charles is unsure of how he contracted the illness. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement noted.

Prince Albert II, for one, denied passing along the virus. They both tested positive after attending WaterAid’s Water and Climate event in London on March 10.

“I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands,” the royal, 62, explained on French radio network RTL on Thursday. “I was at the other end of the table, way far away.”

Albert continued: “We nodded hello to one another, so I don’t think I can really be accused of contaminating him. There were a lot of other people around at the congress center, and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days. [He] had a number of other opportunities to catch it.”

Charles’ grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis showed their support for health care workers fighting the pandemic on Thursday. “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” Kensington Palace captioned a video of the siblings cheering on the community of medical staff. “#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.