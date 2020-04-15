Call him Harry. Prince Harry is “not planning to officially drop his Mountbatten-Windsor title legally,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, but he doesn’t plan to actively use his royal title or surname.

“The bottom line is, he prefers to keep it casual and be known as ‘Harry,’” the source tells Us of the 35-year-old former military pilot.

Earlier this month, Harry ditched his royal title and surname while registering his new eco-friendly tourism organization.

According to the source, however, Harry “reassured” Queen Elizabeth II that his decision is “not a personal dig.”

“She still means the world to him,” the source notes.

Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their senior royal roles in January. After multiple months in Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the move to Los Angeles with their 11-month-son, Archie, in March.

While Harry and Meghan, 38, hoped to celebrate their son’s 1st birthday with the 93-year-old monarch at the queen’s Scottish estate, Balmoral, they had to adjust their plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It will be just the three of them,” a source told Us about Archie’s upcoming milestone, noting they will enjoy animal-themed cupcakes. “Archie’s such an animal lover. He has tons of animal books and fluffy toys.”

Harry, meanwhile, is struggling to adjust to their new life, according to his friend Dr. Jane Goodall.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch,” the 86-year-old primatologist said in an interview with the Radio Times on Monday, April 13. “I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now.”

For more on Harry and Meghan, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.