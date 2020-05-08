All about their new digs! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been residing in an unexpected place following their move to Los Angeles: Tyler Perry’s mansion.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, “have been staying there for a month,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, May 7.

The pair settled in Los Angeles with their 12-month-old son, Archie, in March nearly three months after their unprecedented royal family exit. At the time, an insider told Us that the Suits alum is “really starting to feel like herself again” upon returning to her hometown.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” the source continued. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

Before making the move to California, the couple and their infant were living in Vancouver Island, Canada. The trio spent the holidays there as well, which overlapped with Harry and Meghan’s six-week hiatus from royal duties prior to their royal departure.

David Foster revealed that he helped to arrange for Harry and Meghan’s stay in Canada.

“I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country. We’re the Crown’s,” Foster, 70, told the Daily Mail on January 3. “It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.”

The Canadian musician continued, “The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate. I don’t know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime.”

Harry and Meghan have begun rolling out their post-royal projects. The former British Army vet launched HeadFIT to provide U.K. military personnel access to mental health services. He also appeared on a special anniversary episode of Thomas & Friends on May 1, during which he introduced the show. Meanwhile, Meghan lent her voice as the narrator of Disneynature’s Elephants.