Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan got the hook up for their stay in Canada during the Christmas holiday— and they have David Foster, who’s married to the former actress’ schoolmate Katharine McPhee, to thank.

Foster, 70, and McPhee, 35, instantly wanted to lend their services upon learning that the royal couple were in search of a low-key spot to stay during the holidays. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, the famed music producer revealed that he helped connect the duo with one of his close pals, who owns an eight-bedroom waterfront estate.

“I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country. We’re the Crown’s,” Foster told the publication on Friday, January 3. “It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.”

Foster declined to reveal the owner’s identity, adding: “The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate. I don’t know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime.”

Last January, the American Idol alum shared an old photo of herself with the Duchess during their school days. “Meghan and I did musicals together as kids,” McPhee wrote via Instagram at the time. “She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT.”

During Meghan and Harry’s time in Canada, the pair were joined by their 7-month-old son, Archie, and the Suits alum’s mother, Doria Ragland. The Vancouver waterfront property has two beaches, an 11,416-square-foot main house and a 2,349-square-foot guest cottage, according to a separate Daily Mail report.

On December 20, Us Weekly confirmed that Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, would be “spending private family time in Canada” during the holiday season. Their North American stay, which occurred during their six-week hiatus from royal duties, indicated that the couple would skip Harry’s family’s annual holiday traditions, including Christmas Day service. Though Buckingham Palace released a statement claiming Meghan and Harry had Queen Elizabeth II’s “support” to go to Canada, a source told Us exclusively that she was “disappointed” with their decision.

Taking time away from England proved to be beneficial for Meghan and Harry. The royal couple used their break “to reset and spend quality time as a family” after the “turbulent year” they had, a source told Us exclusively.

A separate insider told Us that the pair’s baby boy was spoiled during his first Christmas as they “bought him books, building blocks, a baby ball pit.” The source added that it’s “not all about extravagant gifts for them.”