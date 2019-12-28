Royal relaxation. Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and their son, Archie, celebrated Christmas in style at a stunning estate in Vancouver Island, Canada.

The royal couple rang in the holiday with their 7-month-old son and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at an eight-bedroom waterfront mansion, according to the Daily Mail. The four-acre property has two beaches, a 11,416-square-foot main house and 2,349-square-foot guest cottage.

Local eyewitnesses told Daily Mail that cameras and fences were erected at the property as early as December 19, and the couple’s royal security team is currently patrolling the home.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have been spotted out and about in Vancouver over the past several weeks, according to the Vancouver Sun. Harry was been seen hiking Horth Hill, the publication reported on Wednesday, December 25. But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the royal couple — The Sun reported that a local restaurateur declined a dinner reservation for Meghan and Harry because of the security required for their visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on December 20 that they would be forgoing Queen Elizabeth II‘s traditional Christmas celebration at the Sandringham Estate to celebrate out of the public eye in Canada.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

The statement went on to highlight the couple’s special connection to Canada and its people. Harry and Meghan made their first public appearance together at the duke’s Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017, and Meghan filmed her hit USA Network legal drama, Suits, in the North American country.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement continued. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the royal couple to Canada shortly after the news broke of their arrival on December 20. The 47-year-old politician took to Twitter to offer his well wishes to the duke and duchess.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” the prime minister tweeted at the time. “You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

The queen, 93, was joined by Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess Kate and other members of the royal family at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Wednesday, December 25, for the family’s annual Christmas church service. William and Kate’s oldest children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, were also in attendance.

Prince Philip traveled to Sandringham following his release from the hospital on Tuesday, December 24, but did not join his family at the church. The 98-year-old royal entered the hospital four days earlier for “observation and treatment in relation to a preexisting condition.”