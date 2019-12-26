



The best Christmas gift! Princess Charlotte won over royal watchers yet again when she curtsied to great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during the family’s holiday celebrations.

The moment occurred during the brood’s visit to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Wednesday, December 25. The queen, 93, departed the Christmas Day service in a video captured by BBC News. Duchess Kate leaned down to speak to her 4-year-old daughter before holding Charlotte’s hand as they stepped forward.

While Queen Elizabeth’s car pulled away, Kate, 37, curtsied in the direction of the vehicle. Charlotte then sweetly held the side of her coat and curtsied herself.

Prince William and Prince George, 6, were also in attendance for the service. The foursome held hands as they walked to church. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest son, Prince Louis, 20 months, did not appear to make it to the festivities.

In fact, several members of the family skipped the event. Prince Philip kept a low profile after being released from the hospital on Tuesday, December 24. “The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his doctor and is now back at Sandringham [Estate],” Buckingham Palace told Us Weekly in a statement. “His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.”

Philip, 98, entered the hospital on December 20 for “observation and treatment in relation to a preexisting condition.” The stay was described by the palace as a “precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ doctor.”

As for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, the pair announced in November that they would forego celebrations with the royals in favor of “extended family time” with the former actress’ mother, Doria Ragland.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Us on December 20 that they planned to ring in the holiday with son Archie, 7 months, in Canada. According to the statement, “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”