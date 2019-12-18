



Royally perfect! Prince William and Duchess Kate shared their family Christmas card for 2019, featuring their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On Wednesday, December 18, Benjamin Wareing shared the card. “The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar,” he tweeted with the pic.

William and Kate, both 37, ushered in their first Christmas as a family of five with a similarly adorable card in 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat in a tree while George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, stood with their arms wrapped affectionately around their parents. Meanwhile, Louis, 19 months, looked content on his mother’s lap.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” Kensington Palace wrote via Twitter in December 2018. “The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”

William and Kate made sure their children got the full Christmas experience last year. “It’s important to them that their kids share childhood traditions like their school pals,” an insider told Us Weekly in December 2018. “They’re going all-out to make it extra special.”

The royal family typically spends the holiday with Queen Elizabeth II at Sandringham House in Norfolk. However, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who welcomed son Archie in May, will forego the tradition for a new celebration later this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their alternate plans in November. The pair “are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria [Ragland],” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Tension between the princes factored into the move. “Harry and Meghan are having a small Christmas with just immediate family instead of spending it at Sandringham,” a source revealed exclusively to Us in November. “The rift between William and Harry is one of the main reasons behind their decision.”

A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets. We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020. pic.twitter.com/crOjpLDmfi — Comdt AC (@ComdtAC) December 18, 2019