



Happy at home! Prince William and Duchess Kate love spending time with their little ones during school holidays.

“They love going up to Anmer Hall where they’ll do normal things, like watch movies together, grill on the BBQ, play board games and have family football matches,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 37, who share Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 18 months. “Despite their background, William and Kate are incredibly down to earth.”

When their two eldest children are in school, “Kate has more ‘me time’ and will work out, do the grocery shopping and catch up on any backlog of work,” the insider adds. “[She] treats herself to pampering sessions – whether it be a mani-pedi or new highlights.”

Although the members of her and William’s brood do “bicker over silly things like toys or what TV shows they want to watch,” Kate “would love to have one more child,” the source adds. “Personality-wise, [her kids are] very different. Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention, whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell.”

George and Charlotte both attend Thomas’s Battersea in London and rocked matching backpacks on their first day of school in September, although the princess personalized her accessory with a unicorn keychain. As William and Kate walked them in, the duke told members of the press that the siblings were “very excited” to start.

The little ones are also big fans of Halloween. “Kate lets George and Charlotte pick out their costumes,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month. “Charlotte, in particular, loves dressing up so is super excited and has chosen a Disney outfit. George wants to be a policeman. Kate’s even got a cute little Halloween costume for Louis!”

When it comes to collecting candy, “the kids have dressed up and gone trick-or-treating within the grounds of Kensington Palace [in the past], knocking on their relatives and live-in staff members’ doors,” the insider explained to Us.

With reporting by Natalie Posner