



“Kate lets George and Charlotte pick out their costumes,” the insider shares. “Charlotte, in particular, loves dressing up so is super excited and has chosen a Disney outfit.”

The 4-year-old’s brothers, Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 18 months, are going to dress up on October 31 too. “George wants to be a policeman,” the source reveals. “Kate’s even got a cute little Halloween costume for Louis!”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s brood have a fun tradition when it comes to collecting candy. “In the past, the kids have dressed up and gone trick-or-treating within the grounds of Kensington Palace, knocking on their relatives and live-in staff members’ doors,” the insider explains to Us.

Not only is Charlotte a big fan of Disney characters, but William, 37, revealed last month that she also likes a certain mythical creature. “My daughter loves unicorns,” he said during a September engagement. “Loves them.”

Earlier this month, he shared some of George’s interests, telling farmer Mervyn Keeling in the Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall film: “I should have brought George today; he would be absolutely loving this… He’s obsessed. My children are already playing on the tractors. Like you say, it’s so important to get outside, and have the children understand nature.”

Kate, also 37, opened up about how much she encourages her children to spend time outdoors in May. “In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” she explained. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

At the time, the duchess was photographed playing with her kids in the Chelsea Flower Show garden she designed.

With reporting by Natalie Posner