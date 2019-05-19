Prince William and Duchess Kate took their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to play in the garden Kate designed for the Chelsea Flower Show — and they had a royally good time!

The family visited the Back to Nature garden that Kate worked on with landscape designers Adam White and Andree Davies ahead of the flower show’s official opening by Queen Elizabeth.

Kate, 37, who brought along a scrapbook full of pictures, photos and ideas when she attended her meetings with the designers, was thrilled to show her children the magical garden, which was inspired in part by a rustic den that George, 5, Charlotte, 4, and 13-month-old Louis play in at the family’s country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England.

“In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” Kate said in a statement on Saturday, May 18. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

The garden, which features a high platform treehouse along with a swing made of a ball of rope, also features a campfire, a hollow log that came from the Queen’s Sandringham estate that is perfect for climbing and hiding in, and a waterfall and stream. There are also “incredible edibles” including apples and walnuts as well as plants for craft activities.

“The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life,” Kensington Palace said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.”

