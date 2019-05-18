Duchess Kate smiled as she posed on a swinging ball in the garden she designed for the Chelsea Flower Show in photos shared by Kensington Palace on Saturday, May 18.

The Back to Nature Garden designed by the mother of three, 37, is a woodland wilderness that “aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing,” according to the palace.

“In recent years I have focused much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” the wife of Prince William said in a statement. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

The Duchess of Cambridge had a playful grin as she sat on the swinging seat, which hangs below a high platform treehouse that is the centerpiece for the garden. She worked with landscape architects Adam White and Andree Davies to create the oasis, which features “incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures,” according to the palace.

White and Davies told the Daily Mail that Kate brought a scrapbook full of pictures, photographs and ideas to every meeting as they planned the garden, which also includes a waterfall, stream and a large hollow log that was sourced from a fallen tree on the Queen’s estate at Sandringham in Norfolk, England.

“The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life,” Kensington Palace said in its statement on Saturday.

“The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.”

Scroll down to see pics from Kate’s magical wilderness and find out how she paid tribute to Princess Diana.