Duchess Kate ‘Would Love’ to Have Baby No. 4 With Prince William





Duchess Kate “would love to have one more child” with Prince William, a royal insider exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

For the pair, watching George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 18 months, grow up together has been a pleasure. “They love playing together and being creative,” says the insider. “Painting, baking and building things are all activities they enjoy, and now that Louis’ a bit older, he gets involved too.”

And just like all siblings, the children bicker. “[It’s] usually over silly things like toys or what TV shows they want to watch,” the source continues. “But most of the time they get on.”

Kate and William, both 37, have also enjoyed watching their kids’ personalities — which are all different! — develop over the years. “Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention,” says the insider, “whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell. George is always looking out for his younger brother and sister and is already showing traits of making an excellent leader.”

As for little Louis? He’s a “real mommy’s boy.”

And while Kate and William are navigating their busy schedules, the parents always try to be around for George, Charlotte and Louis.

“William and Kate hate leaving the kids,” a source told Us in October, while they were out of town on their five-day tour of Pakistan.

But now that they’re back, they’re relishing every moment they can with their little ones. “William and Kate had a blast on the royal tour,” another source added in October. “The only downfall was that they missed the kids. But on a positive note, they’ve returned to London just in time for half term and are planning to spend quality time with all three kids!”

With reporting by Natalie Posner