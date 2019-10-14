Prince William and Duchess Kate Kick Off Their Royal Visit to Pakistan  

A royal welcome! Prince William and Duchess Kate arrived in Pakistan on Monday, October 14, to begin a five-day tour of the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped off the British Government’s Royal Air Force Voyager plane at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan in Rawalpindi (just outside of the capital, Islamabad), where they were greeted by a slew of photographers and the British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew.

Kate, 37, donned an ombre blue dress and fitted pants by Catherine Walker, which she accessorized with a gold clutch and nude heels. William, also 37, wore a fitted suit and blue tie.

The royals’ first official visit to the country “will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, but will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation,” Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday.

Throughout the five days, William and Kate will visit programs and organizations that benefit Pakistan’s youth. A statement published earlier this month by their staff reads in part, “The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future.”

Given logistical and security considerations, staff say the tour of Pakistan is considered “the most complex tour” William and Kate have ever undertaken — but one of the most important for the two nations.

The trip was announced earlier this year via Twitter. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan this autumn, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office,” Kensington Palace tweeted on June 29. “Further details will be advised in due course.”

William and Kate are parents of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 17 months, all of whom have stayed home in London.

