



When mom and dad are away, the kids will play! Prince William and Duchess Kate make it a priority to check on their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are out of town on their five-day tour of Pakistan.

“William and Kate hate leaving the kids, but know they’re in good hands,” a royal insider tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting their nanny and Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, split the childcare duties. “Carole has an extremely close bond with George, Charlotte and Louis and Pippa’a son, Arthur, too. They adore her.”

Carole “treats all her grandkids equally,” the source adds, referring to George, 6, Charlotte, 4, Louis, 17 months, and Pippa Middleton’s son, Arthur, 12 months.

The source also notes that Will and Kate’s children would have stayed with Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, during the duration of the duke and duchess’ royal tour if the kids weren’t in school.

“The kids love it in the countryside because they have so much freedom, but they have school this week so need to remain in London,” the insider explains. “William and Kate have been checking in every day and call the kids before they go to bed.”

William and Kate, both 37, landed in Pakistan on Monday, October 14. Kensington Palace announced their five-day agenda via Twitter: “The Duke and Duchess’s first official visit to the country will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, but will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation.”

On Tuesday, October 15, William and Kate met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was friendly with the prince’s late mother, Princess Diana. Khan, a former cricket player, hosted Diana on during one of her firsts to the country in 1997, months before her untimely death.

During the lunch outing, Kate looked gorgeous in an emerald green tunic and white pants. She completed her look with a printed scarf, green shoes and earrings. William, for his part, wore a navy suit.

