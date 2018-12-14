Royally adorable! Kensington Palace shared Prince William and Duchess Kate’s Christmas card on Friday, December 14, and the picture features kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family of five look cute and casual in the photo. While George, 5, and Charlotte, 3, leaned on William, 36, in the sweet snap, Kate, also 36, held 8-month-old Louis. The candid pic is more informal than last year’s Christmas card, which featured the then family of four in coordinating blue outfits.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” the palace wrote alongside the photo on Friday via Twitter. “The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”

The palace also shared new photos of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who wed in May, and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla in honor of the holidays.

Will and Kate, who tied the knot in 2011, kicked off the holiday season earlier this month by hosting a party for military families on December 4. The event, which was held at the palace’s Orangery steps away from the pair’s home, honored Royal Air Force personnel serving in Cyprus. The duo were all smiles at the bash, which even included fake snow.

Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, revealed to The Telegraph in November that she buys a separate Christmas tree for her grandchildren so “that they can decorate it themselves.”

The royal family typically celebrates Christmas at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth II.

