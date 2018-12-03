Going to Grandma’s house! Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have fun decorating their very own Christmas tree when they visit their grandmother Carole Middleton‘s home in Bucklebury, England.

Duchess Kate‘s mother spoke to The Telegraph on Friday, November 30, in her first interview about her life, her company Party Pieces, and her holiday plans with her family.

Middleton told the U.K. newspaper that she loves Christmas trees and likes to have as many as possible in the house, including one in the grandchildren’s rooms “so that they can decorate it themselves.”

After a pause Middleton, 63, who lives in historic Bucklebury Manor about 75 minutes drive from London, added, “That makes it sound as though I live in a mansion, doesn’t it?” The 18-acre estate is Grade II heritage listed and features seven bedrooms, a tennis court and a swimming pool.

Duchess Kate and her husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children, George, 5, and Charlotte, 3, will be celebrating 7-month-old Prince Louis‘ first Christmas this year, while Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband, James Matthews, will also be marking their 6-week old son Theodore‘s first holiday season.

It’s not clear at this stage whether Kate and William will be splitting their time between Bucklebury and Sandringham, where the royal family celebrates Christmas with the queen, as they have in previous years. This year also marks pregnant Duchess Meghan‘s first holiday as a bona fide member of the British royals.

Us Weekly previously reported Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, will likely be joining the former Suits actress and her husband, Prince Harry, at Sandringham for Christmas.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!