



Prince Philip was released from the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday, December 24, after a four-night stay.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his doctor and is now back at Sandringham [Estate],” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.”

The 98-year-old wore a suit and tie as he was spotted leaving the hospital. He waved to a doctor who accompanied him outside before shaking hands with a nurse. The Daily Mail reported that Philip then flew by helicopter to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where the British royal family celebrates Christmas every year.

Philip was taken to the hospital early Friday, December 20, for what was described as “observation and treatment in relation to a preexisting condition.” The palace said at the time, “The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ doctor.”

The prince was not taken to the medical facility by ambulance; instead, he walked inside unaided for a planned admission. The same morning, his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, took her annual train ride to Sandringham Estate.

Prince Charles gave an update on his father’s health on Monday, December 23, telling a reporter that Philip was “being looked after very well in hospital.”

The duke retired from public life in August 2017 after seven decades of royal duties and engagements. Prior to his hospital stay, he was last seen in public at Lady Gabriella Kingston’s May 18 wedding.

Philip and Elizabeth, 93, have been married since 1947. They share four children, Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.