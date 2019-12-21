Seasons greetings! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rolled out the red carpet via Twitter for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

The 47-year-old politician welcomed the royal couple on Friday, December 20, after it was revealed that the pair will be celebrating Christmas in Canada.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” the prime minister tweeted. “You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced earlier that day that they are enjoying some quiet family time in Canada with their 7-month-old son, Archie.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

The statement continued: “For security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

The North American country holds special memories for both the duke and the duchess. Meghan filmed her hit legal drama, Suits, in Canada, and the royal couple made their first official joint appearance at Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017.

The Sussexes royal spokesperson highlighted Canada’s significance in the couple’s official statement: “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Harry and Meghan made headlines in November when they announced that they would forego Queen Elizabeth II‘s traditional Christmas celebration at Sandringham, instead opting to spend the holidays with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Us exclusively revealed in November that Harry and Prince William‘s rift factored into the couple’s decision to celebrate Christmas elsewhere. William, 37, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles and the rest of the royal family will be spending the holiday at the Sandringham Estate.