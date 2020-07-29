Like a pro! Tyler Perry expertly avoided answering a question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a CBS This Morning interview on Wednesday, July 29.

Gayle King used the final seconds of her conversation with the director, 50, to ask, “It’s been widely reported that Meghan and Harry are living at your place in Los Angeles. Can you tell us how they’re doing?”

After a few seconds of silence between the two, the TV host, 65, jokingly asked, “You speak English?”

Perry then placed his hand over his earpiece and hilariously said, “I’m sorry, I think I just lost you, Gayle. I’m sorry. We have a really bad connection. I’m sorry.”

As King burst into laughter, the Haves and the Have Nots creator looked around at members of his crew and told them, “I think we lost Gayle King, guys. We lost her.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, moved into Perry’s $18 million mansion in L.A. with their son, Archie. “They have been staying there for a month,” a source told Us at the time.

The couple, who married in May 2018, settled in California after spending the holiday season in Canada on the heels of their exit from the British royal family. They announced their plans to step back from their duties in January and officially marked their final day as senior royals in March.

A source exclusively told Us in April that the Suits alum, who was born and raised in L.A., is “really starting to feel like herself again” after moving back to her hometown. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now,” the insider said of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

An upcoming book about Harry and Meghan, Finding Freedom, details the months leading up to their shocking announcement. An excerpt published by The Times on Saturday, July 25, quoted the former actress as saying, “I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”

The book’s authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, also wrote that the prince once told a friend, “I don’t need to have that movie moment where we get out of a car and wave to a hundred photographers before going into a building. It should just be about the work happening inside. Let’s focus on what really matters.”

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson told Us on Saturday that the pair “were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom,” which hits bookstores on August 11.