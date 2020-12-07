Best wishes, warmest regards! ‘Tis the season to send festive holiday cards and many celebrities, including Tori Spelling and Denise Richards never miss a chance to celebrate the end of the year.

“In our family the holidays officially kick off when we make our holiday card,” the BH90210 actress, 47, wrote via Instagram in November, giving a shout-out to Simply to Impress for the family’s card. “Once again, @SimplytoImpress delivered in the most beautiful and creative way!”

The Spelling It Like It Is author posed alongside her five children Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 3, while holding a photo of her husband, Dean McDermott, who was “away for work” when the photo was taken.

“We did our best to incorporate him,” she joked. “Thanks, Simply to Impress, for reminding us that no matter what, we’re always together. 💗 #proudmama #ad #familyholidays2020.”

Sonequa Martin-Green and Kyle Richards were also quick to send out their cards early in November and December 2020. The Star-Trek: Discovery actress, 35, revealed that her 2020 card was the first one her family of four has sent.

“Our family is now complete and we are feeling the LOVE. So we’re doing holiday cards for the first time ever,” Martin-Green captioned her sweet card in December, featuring the actress, her husband, Kenric Green, and their two kids, Kenric II and Saraiyah. “And it’s gonna be easy to share this little token of our love thanks to @simplytoimpress. They made it so simple and stress-free to create our custom cards.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle, 51, opted to put her family’s pups front and center in her seasonal photo card, that read, “this year was a little ruff.” The pooch-filled photo showed off dogs Luna, Bambi, Romeo, River, Khloe and Storm in addition to the Halloween Kills actress’ four daughters and husband Mauricio Umansky.

“While we weren’t able to see many friends & family in person this year, we are definitely reaching out to all of them with holiday greetings,” Kyle wrote via Instagram.

Scroll down to see which celebrities went all out with their festive holiday cards this year.