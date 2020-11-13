Getting Real with the Housewives

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Heather Gay Has a Crush on Kyle Richards’ Husband

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Watch out, Kyle Richards! Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay admits she has a bit of a crush on Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“I would take Mauricio in a boat, anywhere,” the reality star jokes to Us Weekly exclusively on the Friday, November 12, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “On a plane, on a train!”

Mormons! Swingers! Homewreckers! Meet the 'RHOSLC' Cast, Watch the Trailer

Read article

All kidding aside, Gay is single after going through a difficult divorce from her husband of 11 years in 2015. The pair share three daughters, Ashley, 17, Georgia, 14, and Annabelle, 13.

RHOSLC Star Heather Gay Has a Crush on Kyle Richards Husband Mauricio Umansky
Heather Gay Chad Kirkland/Bravo

“Of course you can get divorced when you’re Mormon, but it’s just, like, really not an option doctrinally speaking,” the reality star explains. “It’s been a hard process for me, but I’m finally able to say that it’s been the greatest thing because it got me here and it got me to kind of own my life and be more present in my choices.”

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Read article

The owner of Beauty Lab + Laser said her ex was “hesitant” about her being on the Bravo series since he is a “devout Mormon,” but he’s “generally supportive” and will make at least once appearance.

“Coparenting is really my job. I have a hundred percent custody,” she shares. “I raise the kids, but he helps me out financially and, you know, with rides and stuff like that.”

Every ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV

Read article

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.