Friend or foe? Erika Jayne may not be the only one questioning Sutton Stracke’s friendship with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Garcelle Beauvais.

The “Pretty Mess” singer, 51, dubbed Sutton, 50, a “liability” when it comes to her friendship with Garcelle, 55, and while newcomer Sheree Zampino thinks that may be a “strong word,” she does have some doubts about their friendship.

“Erika has her opinion, I’m not going to use the word liability, but, I do see, I’m gonna get some heat for this, but I do see Garcelle standing up a lot for Sutton and playing clean up a lot,” Sheree, 54, exclusively revealed on the Wednesday, August 10, episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “Personally, I don’t want that kind of friendship where I always have to clean up behind you and I don’t mind coming to your aid as your friend, but now is it intentional? Are you doing this on purpose because, you know, I’m gonna support you?”

The Collateral actress revealed that Garcelle was “very quiet” when she raised her concerns about Sutton.

“I didn’t use the word liability, but Garcelle is my friend, so as my friend, I’m concerned,” Sheree told Us. “They have a cute connection, it’s playful. The friendship seems to be authentic. I just, as her friend, I just don’t want anybody taking advantage of her kindness and the way she does friendship.”

Sheree is enjoying her first season as a “friend of” on the Bravo franchise and said she would “love to be offered” a full-time position, even if filming at times is “complete madness,” especially the upcoming cast trip to Aspen, Colorado.

“I’m speechless,” Sheree said of the Aspen vacation. “There are no words, you have to see it to believe it. I can’t wait to see how this is cut together, because let me tell you, it was explosive on a whole other level.”

She added, “It is not going to disappoint and I’m sure the way they put it together and the way they tell the story is going to be quite entertaining.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.