Such a snooze! Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is back for a third season and the ladies headed to Thailand, and packed the drama in their bags.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porscha Williams teams up with Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett from Real Housewives of Potomac, Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose and Marysol Patton from Real Housewives of Miami.

However, it’s RHOM star Alexia Nepola and former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney who can’t seem to get on the same page.

During a recent episode of the Peacock show, the Married to the Mob fashion designer, 40, called Alexia’s story about her ex-husband Herman Echevarria, who died in 2016 at the age of 61, “boring.”

Alexia shared with the group that when her husband died, she “found out that he was in a relationship with a man.”

“I thought it was a self-reflection of herself because she came into the group being a snooze-**fest and the boring and just calling attention in a negative way,” Alexia, 55, explained to Us Weekly on the Friday, March 24, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I was actually surprised because there’s nothing boring about my story.”

She added, “The other ladies wanted to hear. Gizelle has a lot of questions, and you can take that the wrong way or the good way, I decide to take it in a good way because we only have like seven or eight days to get to know each other.”

Leah, who lives a sober lifestyle after battling drug and alcohol addictions, went on to say during the episode that Alexia “sucks the air out of the room” and sounds scripted when she speaks.

“I thought, maybe, she was even jealous that we were getting drunk, and she wasn’t drinking,” Alexia told Us. “I respect that, and I applaud that for her, but just because she doesn’t want to do it, doesn’t mean that she had to like mess it up for us.”

Despite their hiccups and Alexia claiming Leah was the “worst” Housewife on the trip, she would consider going on another vacation with Leah.

“I’m hoping that she learned from that trip and, next trip she’ll come along and have some fun, whether we’re drinking or not,” Alexia told Us. “I think everybody can have fun. It doesn’t really depend on your liquor.”

The Peacock star also hinted that the New York native was sidelined with a sickness during their time in Thailand.

“It was just very unfortunate that she got sick. I was really concerned about her,” Alexia told Us. “I’ve dealt with sicknesses before and emergency situations. I felt really bad for her. That deducted like two or three days while she was not feeling well. She had like a lot of things going against her.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is streaming on Peacock.