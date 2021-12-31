So generous! Nicki Minaj gifted The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant’s daughters their first designer handbag — and it’s safe to say that they’re obsessed.

On Thursday, December 30, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to film her three daughters, Grace, 17, and twins Angel and Adore, 15, opening up their presents from the 39-year-old rapper.

The girls erupted into excitement upon pulling three Gucci canvas tote bags out of their respective gift boxes, two of which are still available on the Italian luxury fashion house’s website: The Children’s Strawberry Tote Bag ($695) and the G Heart Print Tote ($670).

“I’m SPEECHLESS!” Bryant wrote in an Instagram post. “So I’ve never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE. Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin and profilin for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS!”

“Nicki my kids are screaming thru the house 😂,” she continued. “You have made their YEAR! Thank you for being so sweet, this is beyond special!!

Minaj — who is famously a RHOP superfan — commented on Bryant’s Instagram post, adding that another gift was soon to be on its way for her oldest daughter. “Awww you’re welcome gurlzzz. 🙏♥,” she wrote. “Ykw Gizelle, I actually wanted to give Grace smthn diff from the twins so I’ll have that one sent out tmrw. It’s ok, she’ll just have 2.”

“They deserve gifts for being respectable young girls on TV & not showing out for camera time ☺,” she continued. “Respect mommy & daddy miss thangz, that’s what we love to see 😉😘🦄.”

Tons of Bravolebs have flocked to the comments section of Bryant’s post to “ooh” and “ahh” over the girls’ luxurious gifts. Even her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant — with whom she shares her three children — wrote, “Oh no …. so it begins.”

Gizelle and the pastor called it quits for the second time in 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. They divorced in 2009 amid allegations of his cheating, but tried to make things work again in 2020.

The mom of three has been a cast member on RHOP since the Bravo show’s first season, which premiered in 2016. Today, fans are highly anticipating a release date for season 7, which has yet to officially be renewed.

