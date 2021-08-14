Just like us! Many stars have opened up in the past about ending their day with a nice Real Housewives binge watch. But over the years, some celebrities have managed to take their love for the Bravo hit shows to the next level.

Nicki Minaj managed to potentially score herself an invite to host the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion by just making the request on social media. After the “Anaconda” singer confirmed that she would love to sit down with the cast after season 6, Andy Cohen himself supported the idea online.

“I want to see this!” the host wrote in the comments section of Minaj’s July 2021 post. Several cast members including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon and Wendy Osefo showed their love for the idea as well.

As her post started to go viral, Minaj hinted that her fans might want to consider catching up on the reality show in support of her.

“Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty,” the songwriter wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic of course.”

The speculation continued when Minaj shared some screenshots between and her publicist, Joe, where they discuss possible discussions about her new hosting gig.

“Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October,” Joe wrote to Minaj, who responded with emoji-filled excitement. Her publicist then replied, “Would really be a funny f–king moment. I like this idea. OK, getting details.”

Rihanna also found herself getting involved with her favorite reality show in a way she probably didn’t expect to. During a July 2021 episode of Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer made a dig about Leah McSweeney‘s streetwear clothing line, Married to the Mob.

Singer said she would “support” the fashion designer’s line by wearing a shirt that said “Leah Mob” or “Mob, Something,” yet neither of those names were correct.

McSweeney replied: “You’re not exactly my demographic, so it’s all good. I already have Rihanna wearing my sh—t, I don’t need you wearing my sh—t.”

The Fenty Beauty founder took to Instagram that same week to share a selfie of her wearing a “Bitch Mob” t-shirt.

“What was said @ramonasinger?😂#RHONY,” Rihanna wrote alongside a clip of the scene from the show.

