Mila Kunis is a Real Housewives and The Bachelor superfan, and she is not afraid to show it. The actress flaunted her love for the reality series when she came face to face with one of the stars.

The Spy Who Dumped Me actress, 34, appeared on the Wednesday, August 1, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, where Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna just so happened to be filling in for cohost Kelly Ripa. “So I love the Real Housewives,” Kunis told the 55-year-old reality personality. “It didn’t matter to me if it was Atlanta, Orange County, Jersey, Potomac. I was, like, obsessed with it. And then Beverly Hills hit, and I was like, ‘That’s my hood.’”

She continued raving over her guilty pleasure: “You people are crazy. Like, here’s the thing. I have seen every episode, every reunion episode, all the unseen footage. I love it, needless to say. This is very exciting for me, I gotta tell you. It’s such a treat.”

Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher are also avid Bachelor viewers. “We love the show so much, we went on our date night,” she said of the couple’s appearance on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. “We were like, ‘Let’s go on, like, a fun date in the afternoon. What should we do? Let’s go be on The Bachelorette.’”

“I mean, guys, here’s the thing,” she quipped. “I can get you good parking, I can get you dinner reservations, and I can get you to be on The Bachelorette.”

The Bad Moms star kept her pick for the next Bachelor close to the vest when cohost Ryan Seacrest suggested Becca Kufrin’s most recent castoff, Jason. “Oh, weird,” she remarked. Kunis hinted that she might be pulling for one of the Bachelorette’s final two: Garrett and Blake.

Regardless of who is handing out the roses, the actress and her 40-year-old husband will be watching. “It’s a really fun show,” she explained. “It’s a great study of human behavior.”

