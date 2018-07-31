The complete opposite of R&R. Mila Kunis compared her and Ashton Kutcher’s honeymoon following their secret 2015 wedding to “a real-life National Lampoon honeymoon” while speaking about the getaway for the first time.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, July 30, the The Spy Who Dumped Me star, 34, told host Jimmy Fallon that after she bought Kutcher an RV for his birthday, he was inspired to make good use of it for their honeymoon. Noting that her in-laws came along for the trip, she told Fallon, “So we’re in our, like, little tin can on wheels and my in-laws are in what my husband coined as like, ‘the Taj Mahal’ of RVs. It is like a double pop out, it’s got jacuzzis. Like everything. We, again, with our 10-month-old are in a tin can on wheels. Thats how it starts.” Kutcher and Kunis are parents to Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 18 months.

“Eight hours into our RV trip … our air conditioner breaks in Bakersfield in 110 degree weather,” she continued, listing everything that went wrong. “We almost died on the side of the road when Apple Maps took us on a road … It was a fire road on the side of a mountain. We all had to jump out of the vehicle and walk like, three miles while my father-in-law drove the van and Ashton navigated him over massive boulders because there had just been a massive flood. Guys, this was like, day two.”

“Long story short, my wonderful, beautiful mother-in-law picked the RV parks that we were staying in, but she didn’t use the internet. She used books,” the Friends With Benefits actress dead-panned, before jokingly scolding the audience for laughing. “She’s like, ‘We’ll end in Napa, it’ll be beautiful,’ I was like, ‘You know what, what can go wrong?’ Let me tell you. An RV park not in Napa, but an hour outside of Napa with two prisons, OK … and my husband looked at me and goes, ‘I quit,’ and I’m like, ‘Me too.’”

Despite living through the honeymoon from hell, Kunis reassured, “Three years later, we really like each other.”

The Black Swan star recently revealed that her mother had a surprising reaction when she confided that she and her former That ’70s Show costar, 40, were dating. “I told my mom I was seeing him. We were driving up Laurel Canyon, and I was like, ‘Mom, I have to tell you I’m dating somebody. And she was like, ‘Oh tell me! Who are you dating?’ And I was like, ‘You’ve got to brace yourself for this one … I’m dating Ashton Kutcher,” Kunis told Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast July 23. “And she literally was like, ‘Shut the f—k up’ in Russian.”

