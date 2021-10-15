Out of sight, out of mind! Erika Jayne isn’t interested in reliving what went down at the season 11 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 50-year-old Broadway performer “definitely won’t be watching” the four episodes, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly after part one of the reunion aired on Wednesday, October 13. “She was there all day taping it. She doesn’t want to relive all the emotions she went through.”

Erika “has had her fair share of the Housewives” for the moment, the insider adds, since “she’s watched every episode” so far this season before the reunion.

“Now that she has a break from filming, she’s just taking time for herself, handling personal matters and focusing on her next business moves,” the source says.

The Pretty Mess author’s divorce from estranged husband Tom Girardi — and the duo’s subsequent legal woes — have been front and center throughout the current season of the Bravo hit. The pair were slammed with a lawsuit in December 2020, one month after Erika filed for divorce, accusing them of taking advantage of plane crash victims and their families. At the time, court docs obtained by Us alleged that Erika and the 82-year-old former lawyer were “on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.”

Erika has continued to maintain her innocence in the situation and has not officially been charged with any crimes. Throughout season 11 of RHOBH, her costars grappled with where they stood amid the backlash — and attempted to figure out whether the Dancing With the Stars alum was being fully truthful.

Ahead of the reunion, which was taped in September, a source told Us that the Georgia native didn’t plan on “holding back.” Her costar Kyle Richards later revealed that things got pretty heated on set with reunion host Andy Cohen.

“I was like, ‘My God, this is relentless,'” the 52-year-old actress exclusively told Us earlier this month. “But he has a hard job. He knows the audience is expecting these questions and expecting answers.”

During Wednesday’s episode, Erika began by telling Cohen, 53, that she was “looking forward to closing this chapter and moving on” by being as honest as possible about the claims against her and Tom.

“I’m happy to say everything that I can say. Please understand, there are some things I cannot answer,” she explained. “But I will do my best to give every part of the story that I can. This is the toughest part of my life. And I asked for patience with the ladies — and got some and some I didn’t. I asked for an understanding that these things are complicated, that I was finding them out in real time myself, and I don’t have all the answers and still do not have all the answers to this day.”

Erika went on to address a big “misconception” about how she’s handled the case, noting, “I’m in an almost impossible situation. And anyone that has been wronged, I want them to be made whole. … I’m talking about the alleged victims of all of Tom’s alleged misdoings. And it’s important that people hear that from me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper