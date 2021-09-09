How Erika Jayne Feels Going Into ‘RHOBH’ Reunion With Only 1 ‘True Friend’

Keeping her friends close. After a difficult season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne is ready to spill the truth about what went down.

“[Erika’s] ready to tape the reunion. In fact, she’s been ready,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly before the reunion special films on Friday, September 10.

Erika, 50, who hasn’t been in contact with most of her costars recently, is “looking forward to confronting the girls” and “won’t be holding back” about what was said about her throughout the season, the insider adds.

As the RHOBH stars filmed season 11 in November 2020, the “Pretty Mess” singer filed for divorce from Tom Girardi. One month later, the estranged couple were accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

When the drama played out on the Bravo show, Erika repeatedly claimed that she had no knowledge about her husband’s legal issues. The former lawyer, 82, was later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and was placed under a temporary conservatorship in February. His brother, Robert Girardi, was named the effective conservator of his person and estate in July.

Meanwhile, the Broadway performer has pushed back at her costars for “torturing her” with questions about how much she actually knew about the scheme and wondering whether any of them would be implicated by association.

“How do you think I feel? … I feel a lot worse than you do,” the singer said in a September episode. “Look at me, c’mon. Look at my f—king life. … Why are you all doing this to me? I’m looking at all of you. What are you doing?”

According to the source, Lisa Rinna is the only cast member who Erika feels close to at the moment.

“Erika hasn’t been communicating with the other Housewives. At the moment, she’s just friends with [Lisa],” the insider tells Us. “She’s been watching the episodes and is seeing what the girls have been saying behind her back.”

Lisa, 58, previously stood by Erika when she reminded the RHOBH viewers to “just wait” for the full truth to unfold.

“I’ve known Erika a long time, I don’t think she knew anything. … Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything?” the former soap opera star said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in August. “The lawyers didn’t even know. That is how I feel, I’m going to stand by it. If I’m wrong, I’ll f—king deal with it.”

Throughout the season, Erika has addressed her costars’ comments, candidly responding when a fan asked how she felt about Kyle Richards possibly not being loyal to her.

“Don’t worry, we’ll get to that,” Erika tweeted in September.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper