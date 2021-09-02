Erika Accuses ‘RHOBH’ Costars of ‘Torturing’ Her Over Tom Girardi Drama

Erika Jayne has had enough of Sutton Stracke’s questions about her ongoing divorce and legal battle.

After a conversation with Kyle Richards about Erika, 49, having inconsistencies in her story, Sutton, also 49, prepared to confront the Pretty Mess author during the Wednesday, September 1, episode of the Bravo hit.

“I don’t think she knew what exactly was going on in that law firm, but I think Tom told her, ‘Jig’s up. Take care of yourself, it’s been a nice ride,’” Sutton alleged to the Bravo cameras.

Later in the episode, things got tense during a group dinner when Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais admitted that they understood Sutton’s concerns about the group being dragged into Tom Girardi’s lawsuits.

“Of course, there’s a worry inside of you, ‘Could I be subpoenaed?’ It doesn’t make us bad friends, we just want a little reassurance,” Dorit, 45, said in a confessional.

While Garcelle, 54, argued that it’s “human nature” to wonder how something might affect you, Erika broke down.

“I am going to support you until the bitter end. I will do anything you need. Anything. But holy s—t. When you’re reading about victims and orphans and widows, that’s very hard to digest,” Dorit said at the dinner table.

“How do you think I feel? … I feel a lot worse than you do,” Erika said before asking her costars why they are “torturing” her about the situation. “Look at me, c’mon. Look at my f—king life. … Why are you all doing this to me? I’m looking at all of you. What are you doing?”

Kyle, 52, subsequently tried to explain that Sutton’s intention at the party was to be open about the things she said behind Erika’s back. The former child star then accused Sutton of being “two-faced.”

“I don’t trust that 100 percent of what you’ve told us is the truth. … How can I believe every single thing?” Sutton asked Erika.

“You’re trying to accuse me of lying and I’m not a liar. Do you know something about my life that I don’t? If you do speak up, I’m very interested to know. Look at me, I’ll go head on with you all f—king day. I’m telling the truth,” Erika fired back through tears. “You have no idea what you’re talking about. Nothing.”

One month after Erika filed for divorce in November 2020, she and Tom were accused of embezzling settlement funds intended for plane crash victims. The former lawyer’s firm has since been accused of giving Erika’s business more than $20 million in funds over the years. While Tom, 82, has been placed under conservatorship amid his battle with Alzheimer’s and bankruptcy case, Erika has maintained that she didn’t know anything about his legal woes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

