Her new normal. Erika Jayne continued to open up about the end of her marriage to Tom Girardi, navigating divorce and cheating allegations on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“It’s really quiet,” the 50-year-old reality star noted about living alone during the beginning of the Wednesday, August 25, episode of the Bravo show. “There’s nothing to do. A lot of vacuuming. I think also cleaning, it’s also meditation in a way. … I really like my vacuum cleaner.”

Throughout the episode, Erika chatted with several of her castmates about her ongoing divorce, her emotions and her relationship with the 82-year-old former attorney.

While speaking with Lisa Rinna, the Dancing With the Stars alum explained that her lawyer asked how she’s been doing, to which she replied, “I’m really focused on getting through all of this stuff … and then I’ll go [to] therapy.”

Later, Kyle Richards joined the conversation with the two ladies, noting what costar Sutton Stracke had said the other day about not wanting to get involved in Erika’s legal drama.

Erika told them, “How small town of her. … To me it’s cowardness. … What are we in small-town Georgia?” The Pretty Mess author even said in a confessional, “Who the f—k cares,” about what her neighbors think.

Later, Kyle, 52, and the Broadway alum discussed how she found out Tom cheated and if she thought about leaving him for a “long time” before she filed for divorce in November 2020.

“Well, the cheating is something that I truly discovered the night that I left Yolanda [Hadid]’s condo,” Erika said. “When I got home, he was asleep and the phone was there. I picked up that phone and I open it up and there is everything.”

Upon hearing Erika’s story, the American Woman producer admitted that she “would’ve strangled him in his sleep” if she found such messages.

“What good would that have done if I didn’t have all of the facts?” Erika continued. “I wanted to make sure that what I was seeing was what I was seeing.” She also added via a confessional, “There was a thought of leaving, yes. How? Where?”

The “Roller Coaster” singer told her fellow Housewives that she’s financially dependent on her estranged husband and didn’t have a prenup before their nuptials, which is why she was hesitant to leave Tom initially. She added that she plans to “work so f—king hard” to support herself moving forward.

In a preview for next week’s episode, after Erika learned of Sutton’s disinterest in supporting her amid the ongoing legal battle, things seemingly got heated between the two women. Sutton admitted to not trusting the singer and a fight kicked off during a cast dinner.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

