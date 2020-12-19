Getting more complicated. On Friday, December 18, Erika Jayne posted — then later deleted — screenshots of multiple text messages, alleging that they showed conversations between her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and another woman.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow. She was f–king my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, captioned the post. The photos appear to be from a much older phone. The dates listed captured in the screenshots appear to be from 2011.

Although there were rumors that the “Pretty Mess” singer and Tom, 81, “had an agreement in terms of being with other people,” that wasn’t the case during their marriage, a source told Us Weekly on Friday. A second source confirmed to Us that the Bravo personality strongly believed her husband had been cheating.

“Erika is really going through it. She’s very strong, but this has been very hard for her emotionally,” the insider added.

The Atlanta native announced in November that she had “decided to end” her 20-year marriage to the attorney. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together,” she said in a statement to Us at the time. “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Following the divorce filing, Tom made headlines for his legal trouble and the pair, who tied the knot in 1999, were accused of faking their split by class action firm Edelson PC. The lawsuit also alleged that the former couple had embezzled settlement funds for families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, a plane that crashed in 2018, killing all 189 occupants.

“Erika was completely unaware of the very serious allegations that were being made against Tom in court,” one source told Us of the legal woes. “Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. Erika feels betrayed by Tom because she completely trusted him.”