A not so pretty mess. Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are being sued for fraud and embezzlement amid their divorce, according to a new lawsuit.

The class action firm Edelson PC claimed in federal court documents filed on Wednesday, December 2, and obtained by Us Weekly that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, and the powerhouse attorney, 81, “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.” The suit alleged that the estranged couple embezzled settlement funds intended to help the families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, which crashed in 2018 and killed all 189 occupants.

“While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK,” the documents claimed.

The lawsuit further alleged that Tom’s “need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife” was the reason behind Erika’s shocking divorce filing on November 3, claiming that the lawyer has used money meant for his clients to “release personal guarantees, pay down loans, route the money to friends and family and satisfy other outstanding debts.”

The Bravo personality announced her split from Tom the same day that she filed paperwork to end their 21-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” she said in a statement to Us at the time. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Later that month, Erika requested spousal support from her estranged husband and also asked that he pay her attorney’s fees. In addition, she demanded that the court block Tom from seeking spousal support from her.

The pair, who have a 32-year age difference, married in January 1999 and did not sign a prenuptial agreement. The “XXPEN$IVE” singer was previously married to Thomas Zizzo, with whom she shares son Tommy.

Us Weekly has reached out to Erika and Tom’s reps for comment. Edelson PC declined to comment.