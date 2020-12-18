Erika Jayne may be ordered to stop working with the French company Vestiaire after her estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s assets were frozen, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to the court documents obtained by Us on Friday, December 18, Edelson PC has requested the judge order the 49-year-old Bravo star to stop selling her clothes through the online site amid her divorce from the 81-year-old lawyer. She most recently tweeted that her collection was 10 percent off for the holidays on Wednesday, December 16.

“Simply put: the Court froze all of Tom Girardi’s assets, and that means all community property is frozen too. Erika Girardi must stop selling her clothes,” the paperwork reads.

Edelson PC previously accused Erika and Tom of embezzling settlement money for families of the victims of Lion Air Flight 610, which killed all 189 occupants in a 2018 crash. The firm alleged that their divorce was a “sham,” claiming that the former couple “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.” His assets were subsequently frozen by the judge earlier this month.

Erika filed for divorce from Tom last month after 21 years of marriage. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” she said in a statement to Us at the time. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

While Erika is expected to testify in the case in January 2021, Tom previously admitted he was in financial trouble during a virtual hearing in September.

“At one point I had about 80 million or 50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money,” he told the judge, per the Los Angeles Times, noting he hasn’t “taken a penny in salary out of the firm for more than two years.”

Erika has yet to publicly comment on her ex’s legal woes, but a source told Us that she was blindsided by the situation.

“Erika was completely unaware of the very serious allegations that were being made against Tom in court,” the insider said. “Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. Erika feels betrayed by Tom because she completely trusted him.”

According to a second source, the singer doesn’t believe Tom has been faithful during their union. “Erika is really going through it. She’s very strong, but this has been very hard for her emotionally,” the source said.