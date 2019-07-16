Being a Real Housewife isn’t all diamonds and rosé. Several Bravolebrities have made headlines for money woes, legal drama and court cases over the years.

While some franchises tackle the lawsuits on air — including Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa and Joe Giudice’s fraud case and Real Housewives of New York City’s Sonja Morgan’s bankruptcy filing — other shows try to keep the courtroom proceedings off air.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley, for example, was accused of owing money to her former business partner in 2018. While the Beverly Beach designer was confronted about the situation during the cast trip to the Bahamas, the incident did not air on season 9 of RHOBH. The tense moment was, however, captured by onlookers and shared on social media.

Dorit called the viral video “embarrassing” on What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in April 2019.

“Obviously it happened, it’s all over the Internet,” she said at the time. “I was grateful that the other ladies didn’t bring it up this season. … I’m very comfortable with our position, but unfortunately my hands are tied. You can’t discuss legal issues when they are going on and I respect that.”

After Dorit’s husband, PK Kemsley, made headlines for his own legal troubles, Camille Grammer questioned the couple’s finances on the series. Dorit’s castmate Denise Richards called the discussion “inappropriate” for the Bravo show in July 2019.

“It was out of left-field. … It shouldn’t have been discussed at a table with all of us,” the actress explained on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast. “And it had nothing to do with what they were all talking about.”

Whether its covered on the series or not, there’s no denying several Real Housewives have found themselves in court over the years: