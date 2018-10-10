Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, has been ordered to be deported to his native Italy, Radar Online reports.

“Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief,” Judge John Ellington said during a hearing at Pennsylvania’s York Immigration Court on Wednesday, October 10, according to the website. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

Joe, who appeared via teleconference and can file an appeal by November 9, reportedly sounded shocked as he responded, “I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case. If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now. I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

Teresa and Joe, both 46, pleaded guilty in 2014 to 41 counts of fraud, including mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He also admitted that he did not pay approximately $200,000 in taxes. Teresa served 11 months in prison in 2015. Joe’s 41-month sentence began in March 2016. The couple’s bankruptcy case was dismissed in June, but they still had to pay restitution to the IRS and New Jersey’s Department of Treasury.

In June, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars’ attorney, James J. Leonard, insisted that his client would not be deported. “We remain optimistic that when the day comes where a court decides the fate of Mr. Giudice, they will return him home to his wife and four daughters where he belongs,” Leonard told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “But that is for a judge to decide.”

Teresa and Joe, who wed in 1999, share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

The Standing Strong author said on the RHONJ season 8 reunion in January that she “wouldn’t mind” moving to Italy if her husband was deported. He came to the U.S. as an infant, but never became a citizen.

“Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” she said on the Bravo reality series. “Whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

Teresa and Joe’s marriage went through a rough patch after they were sentenced to prison. She shared a photo on Instagram in January of herself with a divorce lawyer. Teresa’s attorney later clarified to Us exclusively that a divorce “ain’t happening.” While attending Luann de Lesseps’ #CountessAndFriends cabaret show in September, Teresa reignited split rumors when she asked the Real Housewives of New York City star whether it was “difficult going through a divorce on TV” after de Lesseps’ marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. ended in October 2017.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood” below!



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!