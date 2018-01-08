Teresa Giudice Isn’t Divorcing Joe Giudice, Her Attorney Says

Not so fast! Teresa Giudice is not planning to divorce her husband, Joe Giudice, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s attorney James Leonard Jr. tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“I don’t know how to say it any louder or plainer, but it ain’t happening. Period,” Leonard says in response to recent divorce rumors. “Why can’t people accept the fact that these two people simply want to stay married to one another and let them live their lives?”

Teresa, 45, raised eyebrows when she posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday, January 6, of herself having dinner with her friend Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis, a New Jersey divorce attorney. Teresa originally captioned the post, “Dinner with a great friend getting great advice,” before changing it to, “Dinner with a great friend lots of laughs.”

The Bravo personality served 11 months in federal prison in 2015 after she and Joe, also 45, were indicted on 39 counts, including bankruptcy fraud. He began his 41-month sentence in March 2016.

“I would have never thought in a million years that I would have gone to jail,” she wrote in her 2017 memoir, Standing Strong. “Will I still be married to Joe in 40 years? I have no idea. You don’t know what life will bring.”

Teresa has been vocal about being frustrated with her husband of 18 years for making them lose time with their daughters, Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8. “We have to ride this whole thing out,” she told Us exclusively last September. “He has to serve his time, come home and do amazing. … But I am giving him a chance. That’s why I’m standing by him.”

Still, a source close to the reality star told Us at the time, “The marriage may be over.”

