Teresa Giudice raised eyebrows on Saturday, January 6, when she posted a photo with a divorce attorney and remarked she was getting “great advice.”

In the photo posted to her Instagram, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed alongside Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis, a New Jersey divorce attorney. The reality TV personality looked relaxed while showing off a tan and her toned arms. Giudice, 45, originally captioned the photo “Dinner with a great friend getting great advice” before changing it to “Dinner with a great friend lots of laughs” with the hashtag #webothlovefood.”

La Forge-Kyriakoulis posted the same photo and wrote, “Had another great night with @teresagiudice.”

Fans speculated that the post was a cryptic one alluding to Giudice preparing to divorce her husband, Joe Giudice, while he remains in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

One follower predicted, “Divorce is on the horizon” while another commented, “The ‘great advice’ part is doing something there… that’s intentional to stir up some drama… either for ratings or the last episode or something else.”

As previously reported, the Turning the Tables author and her husband were indicted on 39 counts in 2014, resulting in Teresa serving 11 months in prison in 2015. Her husband later checked into New Jersey’s Fort Dix Correctional Institution for to serve a three-year-long sentence.

Teresa has been vocal in the eighth and current season of the hit Bravo series about being angry with her husband for making choices that resulted in the both of them being taken away from their four daughters, Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7, as well as costing Teresa valuable time with her mother, Antonia, who passed away in March 2017.

“Will I still be married to Joe in 40 years? I have no idea,” the reality star wrote in her book Standing Strong. “You don’t know what life will bring.” But in August 2017, a source told Us, “The marriage may be over.”

When asked if she thinks she’ll be able to forgive her husband for his wrongdoings, she exclusively told Us Weekly, “When he gets home, we’ll see. We have to ride this whole thing out. He has to serve his time, come home and do amazing. And then I’ll answer that question. But I am giving him a chance. That’s why I’m standing by him.”

