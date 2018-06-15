A load off their shoulders. Teresa and Joe Giudice’s bankruptcy case has been dismissed, Us Weekly can confirm.

The case was dismissed on Friday, June 15, according to New Jersey court documents obtained by Us. Though this is a big step for the reality TV couple, they are not yet completely out of debt.

The documents note that Teresa and Joe still owe money to the IRS and the New Jersey Department of Treasury, but they have already set up payment plans with both.

Joe is still currently serving time behind bars following the 39 counts, including bankruptcy fraud, that both he and the Bravo star were indicted for in 2013. Teresa previously served 11 months in federal prison in 2015, meanwhile, Joe’s 41-month sentence began in March 2016.

The Standing Strong author opened up to Us Weekly earlier this year and revealed that Joe “has lost so much weight” while in prison.

“I saw him last Saturday. He was 245 when he went in, and now he weighs 185,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey told Us in February. “He looks so hot and I just can’t wait for him to come home. I’m really ready for him to come home.”

Teresa also dished on her husband’s hobbies while he finishes his jail time. “He’s been just taking a lot of classes,” she told Us. “He’s taking all business classes.”

As for herself, Teresa has recently taken up bodybuilding and competed in her first competition on June 9, and told Us Weekly that she’s “never felt so confident.”

For more on Teresa’s life, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly.

Us Weekly has reached out to Teresea’s attorney, James J. Leonard. He has not responded to a comment.

