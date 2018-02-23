Working out behind bars! Teresa Giudice is really digging hubby Joe Giudice‘s appearance now.

“Joe has lost so much weight,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Us Weekly exclusively at the Bridezillas Museum of Natural Hysteria’s NYC opening on Thursday, February 22. She also noted that her husband, who is currently serving prison time for fraud, is inspiring her to work out as well.

“I saw him last Saturday. He was 245 when he went in, and now he weighs 185,” the 45-year-old reality personality revealed. “He looks so hot and I just can’t wait for him to come home. I’m really ready for him to come home.”

While Joe, 45, completes his 41-month sentence, Teresa says he’s been passing the time by learning. “He’s been just taking a lot of classes,” she tells Us. “He’s taking all business classes.”

As for the Bravolebrity, she tells Us she’s staying busy by working out, spending time with her four daughters and cooking up some new projects. She teased: “I’m working on a few things that I can’t talk about.”

She’s also been shooting down rumors of trouble in her marriage. After Teresa shared an Instagram photo of herself with pal Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis — who is an attorney — in January, fans speculated that she was preparing to divorce her husband of 18 years.

“I was helping her,” Teresa explained of her dinner with La Forge-Kyriakoulis during an appearance days later on Watch What Happens Live, noting that she’s not getting a divorce. “Just in case: If anybody’s getting divorced, she’s a great divorce attorney to call.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin.

