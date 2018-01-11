Teresa Giudice isn’t looking to have another day in court. Following fan speculation that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 45, was planning to split from husband Joe Giudice after she posted an Instagram photo with a divorce attorney, Teresa clarified that she was simply at dinner with a friend.

As previously reported, Teresa posted a photo to Instagram on Saturday, January 6, posing with New Jersey attorney Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis. The reality star originally captioned the photo, “Dinner with a great friend getting great advice” before quickly changing it to “Dinner with a great friend lots of laughs” with the hashtag “#webothlovefood.”

During Teresa’s Wednesday, January 10, appearance with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan called in to ask Teresa if the photo indicated she and Joe were on the rocks, which Teresa vehemently denied. “I was helping her. Just in case – If anybody’s getting divorced, she’s a great divorce attorney to call,” she explained. “Get it? I was helping her.”

Gorga, 38, chimed in, “Oh, you’re saying you were publicizing her,” to which Teresa said, “Yes! Capisce? Capisce.”

“What’s the matter with two women sitting together and shooting the breeze,” Teresa continued. “Talking about growing up?”

Gorga, who happened to be at the same restaurant that night, also recalled her initial confusion when she approached the pair at dinner to say hello. “I was like, ‘Who are you?’ and she was like, ‘I’m so and so’ and Teresa’s like, ‘She’s a divorce attorney,’ and I’m like, ‘Huh?’”

During the interview, Teresa also opened up about the months-long period that she didn’t visit her husband, who is currently serving time for conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud. “My mom got sick, so I didn’t see him the whole time my mom was sick, those three months,” she said. “I remember the one day I was going to see him, that’s when my dad got sick, and then I had to turn around and go back.”

“Then there was a chicken pox breakout there, in the prison, so we weren’t allowed to go see him,” she continued. “Oh, and then they found contraband from other inmates!”

However, Teresa, who also served 11 months in prison in 2015 for fraud, isn’t exactly eager to return to jail – even to visit Joe. “You know, I don’t really enjoy going there,” she said. “Even when I was [in prison], I was like, ‘Don’t come!'”

The couple has been plagued by divorce rumors in recent months, however two after before Teresa posted the photo with Forge-Kyriakoulis, the television personality’s attorney James Leonard Jr. shut down the speculation. “I don’t know how to say it any louder or plainer, but it ain’t happening. Period,” Leonard told Us Weekly exclusively. “Why can’t people accept the fact that these two people simply want to stay married to one another and let them live their lives?”

