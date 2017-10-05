Joe Giudice Has Lost 45 Pounds in Prison

Shedding pounds! Joe Giudice has lost 45 pounds while in prison, according to his brother-in-law Joe Gorga. The restaurant owner, 38, talked about visiting him in jail during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, October 4. He was joined by his wife, Melissa Gorga.

“Melissa, have you seen Joe Giudice?” the late-night host asked The Real Housewives of New Jersey star. She replied: “I have not gone. I’ve talked to him on the phone.”

Cohen then asked: “Joe Gorga, you have? How does he look?”

“Yes! He lost 45 pounds!” he replied. Melissa added: “Teresa said he’s skinny.”

His wife Teresa Giudice exclusively spoke to Us Weekly in September about her husband’s weight loss, saying, “He’s doing good. He lost over 40 pounds. He’s mentally strong. He’s very disciplined. He has a black belt so that taught him a lot of discipline. Joe is strong. He’s working out a lot too.”

Sonja Morgan, who was also a guest on the show, chimed in: “That usually means you’re cheating.”

As previously reported, Joe Giudice turned himself in on March 2016. Morgan, however, had no idea. “Oh! I didn’t know he went to jail! Nobody tells me anything,” Morgan said. “I can’t do it all! I can’t keep track of all my friends who are in and out of jail. They’re not my only friends in and out of jail!”



Joe Giudice is currently serving a 41-month sentence for fraud at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. In February, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the reality star had landed a job at the prison gym, earning $100 a month. In September 2016, a source added that it wasn’t easy for him to adapt and spent most of his time alone at the gym or playing cards with his two friends. He is set to be released March 14, 2019.



Teresa, meanwhile, was released from jail in December 2015 after 11 months. She’s currently promoting her latest book, Standing Strong, where she speaks about Joe behind bars. She also talked to Us about their marriage, saying: “Will I still be married to Joe in 40 years? I have no idea,” she said. “You don’t know what life will bring.”

She added: “When he gets home, we’ll see. We have to ride this whole thing out. He has to serve his time, come home and do amazing. And then I’ll answer that question. But I am giving him a chance. That’s why I’m standing by him.”

The couple has been married since 1999, and they share four daughters — Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8.

