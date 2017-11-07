Joe Giudice Will Relocate to Prison in Pennsylvania

Joe Giudice is set to be transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to the FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania, Us Weekly confirms.

Teresa Giudice‘s husband claims he was banned from an alcohol-abuse program that could take a year off of his 41-month sentence following a dispute over his immigration. At FCI Allenwood, he will be able to get a hearing.

As previously reported, Giudice turned himself in and was placed on a detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in March 2016. After his prison term ends, they can legally place him into custody. Since he was convicted of a felony with bankruptcy fraud charges, he will face deportation back to Italy.

The court documents were filed by the U.S. Attorney and first obtained by The Blast.

Last month, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke exclusively to Us about her husband’s time in prison, explaining that he was very healthy. “He’s doing good. He lost over 40 pounds. He’s mentally strong. He’s very disciplined,” she said. “He has a black belt so that taught him a lot of discipline. Joe is strong. He’s working out a lot too.”

The Bravo star also spoke with Us about what the state of their relationship will be once he’s out of prison. “I would have never thought in a million years that I would have gone to jail,” she said. “Will I still be married to Joe in 40 years? I have no idea. You don’t know what life will bring.”

“When he gets home, we’ll see,” the Standing Strong author continued. “We have to ride this whole thing out. He has to serve his time, come home and do amazing. And then I’ll answer that question. But I am giving him a chance. That’s why I’m standing by him.”

Giudice was originally set to be released on March 14, 2019. There is no date in place yet for the transfer.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!