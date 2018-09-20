Jersey strong! Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs are joined by the two new Housewives, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin, for season 9.

Jackie, a former real estate attorney, is a mother of two sets of twins under the age of 10 and a friend of Margaret. Meanwhile, Jennifer, who is married to a successful plastic surgeon, has five children ranging from 5 to 13 years old.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo on Wednesday, November 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to see the photos of the RHONJ season 9 ladies: