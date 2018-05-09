Bling, bling, she’s got the ring! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub finally received the happy ending she deserves on Saturday, May 5, when she married Marty Caffrey in a beautiful beachfront wedding.

The reception and ceremony, held on the Bahamian island of Bimini, was a fun-filled family affair, which included Staub’s daughters Christine and Jillian, who served as maids of honor. Staub’s Bravo costars also played a part in her big day — Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs were Matrons of Honor, while Melissa Gorga was a bridesmaid.

Staub, who has been engaged 20 times, admitted that she originally thought she would have an “I’m terrified and I’m going to run”-type moment, but the thought didn’t occur to her once during the nuptials. In fact, she felt at ease once she saw her teary-eyed future husband waiting for her at the end of the aisle: “My daughters took both of my arms … and they stood at the top of the stairs and with all my friends and my fiancé there, looking up at me, and he just melted. You could hear the breeze, it was really, really mellow, and the sun was setting, there just couldn’t be a better picture to paint. And we walked down those stairs, onto the sand with the loves of my life on both sides of me, and all the people in the world that I love dearest watching me, become the wife to the man that I love,” the reality star, 55, told Us Weekly. “There’s just not a better feeling in the world, I can’t wait for everybody to be able to see it. I’m still crying over it, but it was beautiful.”

The TV personality admits that she’s relieved she’s finally married: “I mean, the shift, the much needed shift in any wedding … If it doesn’t come when you say, “I do,” … I’m gonna have to tell you, he ain’t the right one. Any bride that doesn’t get that shift immediately from the husband, on the wedding day, especially on the wedding day and then thereafter, you made a mistake. No matter what’s happening prior to that, the minute you say “I do,” … it should all melt away.”

As for whether the couple have a romantic getaway planned following their big day, Staub explained, “I am super busy trying to finish writing my book, and all the other projects that I’m trying to work on, so, and plus we are filming a T.V. show. I think the honeymoon will come when it’s supposed to come, when it falls into place.”

But, she adds, “My honeymoon’s every day.”

And she’s thrilled that she is going to spend the rest of her life with the right person. “I’m obsessed with my husband,” Staub gushed to Us. “He’s a good man.”

Loyal fans of RHONJ will be able to check out the nuptials themselves when the upcoming season premieres, as Bravo cameras were on hand to document Staub’s wedding.

Until then — scroll through to see the photos from her dreamy day!