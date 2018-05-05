Putting the wife in housewife! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub wed Marty Caffery on Saturday, May 5, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The wedding was held on the beach at sunset on the Bahamian island of Bimini, with Staub’s former RHONJ castmate Teresa Giudice serving as matron honor, while Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were bridesmaids.

Staub, who wore a Pnina Tornai gown, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively hours before the nuptials and admitted she was a “little nervous” as a stream of visitors came by.

“All my family, my friends, everyone’s checking in with me, and I’m like, ‘Guys, I haven’t showered, I still haven’t showered, and I’m getting married today,'” she told Us with a laugh.

As she prepared to walk down the aisle, Staub admitted that she was “excited to be a wife.”

“It’s different when you’re a girlfriend, and then it’s different when you’re a fiancée, the stages are all different. When it gets real, and we did our rehearsal last night, and we did our fake I do’s, it’s like, oh my God, we’re almost married,” she said. “This is happening I felt like, when I saw his family last night for the first time after our rehearsal, on the beach, I felt them looking at me like I was a wife. And to me, and my daughters, looking at him like he is my husband. And I think it definitely made it super profound for me.”

Staub, 55, is set to return for RHONJ season 9. A source previously told Us that Bravo cameras will capture her nuptials.

Us Weekly confirmed in May 2017 that Staub was engaged to Caffery after a year of dating. The couple’s proposal aired on a special January episode of RHONJ titled “Secrets Revealed.”

“The engagement was simply beautiful. He is such a gentleman,” the reality TV personality gushed at the time.

Fans will remember Giudice infamously called out Staub on season 1 of RHONJ for being engaged 19 times. Despite the high proposal number, Staub has only walked down the aisle twice. Staub has been married twice; her first marriage in 1986 ended after a year and she called it quits on her second marriage to businessman Thomas Staub (with whom she shares daughters Christine and Jillian) in 2007.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!