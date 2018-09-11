When two Real Housewives franchises collide! Teresa Giudice was in the audience at Luann de Lesseps’ #CountessAndFriends cabaret show on Monday, September 10, and she asked the Real Housewives of New York City star about her high-profile split from Tom D’Agostino Jr.

“Was it difficult going through a divorce on TV?” the Real Housewives of New Jersey, 46, star queried, according to a video obtained by the Daily Mail. De Lesseps, 53, responded, “I just knew it was time to go. I was very solid in my decision, and I think that made it easier. … When I’m done, I’m done.”

Giudice echoed, “Me too. When I’m done, I’m done.”

The former countess married D’Agostino, 51, in December 2016. She announced their separation on Twitter in August 2017, and their divorce was finalized two months later.

Giudice’s relationship with her husband of 19 years, Joe Giudice, went through a rough patch when they were both sentenced to prison for fraud. She was released in December 2015 after serving 11 months, and he is currently serving out his 41-month sentence in a Pennsylvania facility.

“The marriage may be over,” a source close to the Bravo personality told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2017. “She’s loving her independence. She’s becoming quite free while Joe is away at prison.”

Teresa shared a photo on Instagram in January of herself with a divorce lawyer. She captioned the post, “Dinner with a great friend getting great advice,” before changing it to, “Dinner with a great friend lots of laughs.” However, her attorney later clarified to Us exclusively that a divorce “ain’t happening.”

Teresa and Joe, 46, share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 8.

